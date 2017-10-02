Big & Rich performed at the country music festival on Sunday shortly before the shootings. During their interview with us they discuss their encounter with the fan, who just hours later lost his life.

"One guy that was in our meet-and-greet before the show, 25-year-old kid, passed away," Rich says. "We had just met him before the show, but this bright-eyed kid was so excited to meet Big & Rich. And he was one of the guys, you know just shook his hand a couple hours before that."