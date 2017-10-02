Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are reportedly dating!

E! News can confirm that parkgoers saw Culkin and Song attending Instagram's Knott's Scary Farm celebrity night this past Friday. A source tells us that the duo was seen being "affectionate," holding hands and on a double date with Seth Green and his wife Clare Grant.

This news comes a little over a month after Song posted a photo with Macaulay on Instagram. In the photo, shared by Song on Aug. 22, the duo can be seen celebrating with friends, including Green.