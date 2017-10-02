How Celebrities Are Coming Together to Support Victims of the Las Vegas Shooting

Celebs are sending support after the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history

On Sunday night, a gunman opened fire on thousands of country music fans killing 59 and injuring 527. Many celebs have taken to social media to remark on the events that took place and speak out against the incidents that occurred. 

Even some celebs who have had Las Vegas Residencies, including Jennifer Lopez and Britney Spears, have reached out to express their sadness over the incident. In such dire circumstances, lots of celebs have used their voice to lend comfort to those in pain.

Watch the video above to see all of the powerful celebrity messages. 

