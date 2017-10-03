Tom Petty has passed away at the age of 66.

After experiencing cardiac arrest early Monday morning, his manager confirmed to E! News that the rocker could not be revived.

"On behalf of the Tom Petty family we are devastated to announce the untimely death of of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty," the statement read. "He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40pm PT surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends."

Throughout the day, many musicians took to Twitter and expressed their fond memories of the rock star.

In fact, some were quick to express their condolences after multiple reports reported his death. The L.A.P.D. would later apologize for "any inconvenience" in the reporting.