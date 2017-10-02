Newlyweds Joe and Kendra Duggar Open Up About Their Honeymoon and Their First Few Weeks of Marriage

Lovebirds Joe and Kendra Duggar are living the sweet life on their honeymoon in Greece.

The 23-year-old, seventh child of Jim-Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar wed his 18-year-old fiancée on Sept. 8 after a four-month engagement. 

Now, the newlyweds are spilling all the details about their new life as a married couple and what it's like to be married to "your best friend."

Chatting with People magazine, the couple admitted "time seemed to move so slowly"  following their engagement. So, needless to say, they are very happy to have finally tied the knot.

"It's really an amazing feeling to know it's official, and we're really married," Joe said. "We're just enjoying every bit of it."

"One of the most enjoyable things about being married to Joe is just being together so much," Kendra continued. "I can hug him, kiss him, talk with and be with him all the time. Being with your best friend makes marriage amazing."

After saying "I do"—during which they shared their very first kiss—the pair jetted off to Greece for their honeymoon where they've continued soaking up the first month of wedding bliss.

"Here in Greece, we're looking forward to having dinner in the sky, walking through the market, making sandals, going parasailing and paddle boarding," Kendra said in an video blog for TLC.

But more than the fun activities, the pair said, "The one thing that we will probably never forget about this trip is being together in another country and just getting to experience all these new things."

Congrats again to the happy couple.

