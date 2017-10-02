Mother knows best.
At least, that's what Shannon Beador is hoping for when she turns to her mother for advice in tonight's all-new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County, as she continues to struggle with her weight gain and the issues in her relationship with husband David Beador. While Bravo viewers saw the couple come together last season, renewing their vows after his affair, Shannon and David have grown apart, and she believes her weight gain is one of the main factors.
"With all the weight gain, I don't know how it happened," Shannon tells her mother in E! News' exclusive sneak peek above. "I feel so shitty about myself. When I look in the mirror I don't even recognize myself and I know David is just disgusted with the whole thing."
Bravo
And if that wasn't heartbreaking enough, Shannon then talked about her thought process when she looks in the mirror: "This is why David is growing apart from you because look at you."
Shannon continues to open up to her mother about her issues with David, admitting they "stay clear of each other" since their vow renewal.
We also learn that Shannon's father had cheated on her mother before they divorced when she was in college, and Shannon admitted she still wonders if she will ever truly get over David's affair.
In July, Shannon opened up to E! News about her 40-lb weight gain, and the impact it had on her marriage that viewers would see throughout the season. "We're doing well. Marriages go up and down and I think you're going to see that," Shannon said. "We were at a high last season so I think you're going to see some tapering down but we're still together and we're still good."
The Real Housewives of Orange County airs tonight at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
