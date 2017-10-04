Oh she fancy, huh?
There are some major perks to being a rich and famous musician and Alycia Bella knows them all too well. The Platinum Life star opened up to E! about how she enjoys living it up and pampering herself every now and then.
Fame didn't change her. In fact, Alycia admits that she's always been drawn to the finer things in life. "When I was young I would walk into Forever 21 and the one thing I wanted had to be the most expensive thing," Alycia reveals. "I think the platinum life is about having exquisite taste—in men, food and clothes."
She has come a long way from roving the aisles of Forever 21, so what does she spend her money on these days? "I'm not really into jewelry but recently I bought some earrings for two grand," the musician admits. "Which was a s--t load of money to me because it's just an accessory and it doesn't have a label on it."
But when you grind hard for that money, sometimes you have to treat yourself. "I've just always been attracted to expensive things," the singer shared.
