These celebrities are taking matters into their own hands.

Luis Fonsi, Ricky Martin, Nicky Jam, Chayanne and more stars all headed to Puerto Rico to help all of the victims of Hurricane Maria.

"United more than ever for Puerto Rico," the "Despacito" singer wrote with a photo of himself along with the artists.

They landed and got straight to work. Chayanne shared a video that showed them putting water and other necessities on the back of a truck to go into the hands of those who need it most.

Other celebrities that arrived in Puerto Rico to help include, Emilio & Gloria Estefan, Jorge Posada, Ivan Rodriguez, and Jose Andres.