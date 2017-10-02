And Michele, 31, admitted to using some of her dialogue on The Mayor to her advantage in her everyday conversations, saying, "You learn a couple of key facts and then insert them when necessary to make yourself seem smarter than you actually are!"

But funnily enough, Michele's new role as Val is actually a lot closer to what she wanted to be than Glee's Rachel Berry when she was growing up.

"I wanted to be a lawyer growing up," Michele revealed. "I was on the debate team. I was varsity debate...major champion, I won lots of awards for it, and I was like, maybe this is what I want do to, but then I kept doing this, which is definitely what I think I should be doing!"