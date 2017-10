Has Taylor Swift subtly released a clip of her new song?

Swifites everywhere are talking about a new UPS commercial that was posted on YouTube this past Friday, Sept. 29. Swift partnered with UPS for the release of her upcoming album Reputation, and in the commercial, which shows fans talking about the Swift-UPS collaboration, a song is being played in the background that has Swifties buzzing.

One Swift fan slowed down the track and came up with a possible title for this song.