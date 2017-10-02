As Owen recalled on CBS This Morning, security had been "pretty tight" because Jason Aldean, the night's headliner, used pyrotechnics in his show and "I think the Fire Marshal didn't want a lot of people backstage."

When the first shots were heard during Aldean's performance, "I thought it was perhaps the pyrotechnics," Owen explained to co-anchor Gayle King. However, the crowd quickly realized that was not the case. "That's when you knew it was not the pyrotechnics and it was someone shooting an automatic rifle."

"We were in the middle of it when the shots started being fired and you could hear it ricocheting off the top of the roof of the stage," the singer told King. "We started just running in any direction we could because you didn't know where it was coming from, if someone was on the ground—you didn't know where it was coming from."

As Owen continued, "Just the fear in everyone's eyes—the feeling of everyone looking for someone to make sure they were ok was..it was just…I've just never experienced anything like this before."