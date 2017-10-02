UPDATE!

Mariah Carey Leads Celebrity Tributes to Victims of Las Vegas Shooting

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Christina Milian

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner

The Kardashian-Approved Case to Keep Your Phone Warm This Fall

Mindy Kaling, Hollywood's Expectant Moms

Hollywood's Expectant Moms: Inside Mindy Kaling's Private and Solo Journey to Baby

Mariah Carey, Good Morning Britain

ITV

Mariah Carey is sending all her love to Sin City.

In a satellite interview from her home in Malibu, the singer learned about the tragedy at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas as she spoke to ITV's Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain. Carey, who ended her two-year residency at Caesars Palace in July and will perform several holiday shows in December, said she will continue to "pray for the victims."

"Have they caught the shooter?" she asked.

(Police later identified the gunman as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, a resident of Mesquite, Nevada; he killed at least 50 people and injured 406 more, police said in a press conference.)

Carey was visibly shaken by the news. "Wow, that's awful. Again, I pray for the victims and hope all these can stop as soon as possible," the singer said. "I've spent a lot of time in Vegas, and this type of thing happening anywhere is a huge tragedy...I continue to pray for the victims. I hope we have an end to this as soon as possible. It's terrible because people are going out to listen to music. Really, they're out for the night and something like this happens...It's shocking."

The Grammy winner said it's hard understand when "something shocking like this happens, saying, "No one could've expected it. It's just…it's just wrong. I really don't know what to say."

Before going to commercial break, Morgan noted Carey had not been schedule to appear on the show to discuss the tragedy and asked to postpone their interview to a more suitable time.

After the interview, Carey sent more support to Las Vegas via Twitter:

The gunfire began at the end of Jason Aldean's concert; E! News later confirmed with the country singer's rep that he escaped unharmed. Within moments, police shut down the Las Vegas Strip and urged the public to stay away as they searched for the suspect and secured the area. Flights in and out of nearby McCarran International Airport were also temporarily halted.

Police used explosives to enter Paddock's room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, and they they found him dead on the scene. A spokesperson for MGM Resorts International tweeted out a statement Monday, saying its "thoughts" and "prayers" are with victims of the "tragic" event. "We're grateful for the immediate actions of our first responders."

Read

Jason Aldean Safe After Gunman Kills 50 People, Injures 200 More

This is the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

On Monday, President Donald Trump shared his sympathies in a tweet:

His daughter, adviser Ivanka Trump, also commented on the tragedy:

Other celebrities also took to Twitter to share their prayers for those affected:

Police urged families trying to locate missing loved ones to call 1-866-535-5654.

Officers have detained Marilou Danley, whom they described as Paddock's "companion."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Mariah Carey , Las Vegas , Shooting , Tragedy , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.