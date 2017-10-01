Little Boy Blue is fast asleep.

Earlier today, Lauren Conrad shared another adorable photo of her 2-month-old son Liam Tell. "Sunday snuggles with this little guy," the Hills star wrote in her Instagram caption. Her son was wrapped in a blanket from The Little Market, a digital fair trade market she co-founded with Hannah Svarkla in 2013 that sells handmade goods from artisan cooperatives across the world.

Lauren introduced her son to the public in the Aug. 14 issue of People.

The fashion designer and husband William Tell welcomed their firstborn child on July 5. He weighed 6 lbs., 14 oz. at the time of his birth, which surprised Lauren. "I was convinced I was having a giant baby, to the point where I didn't even buy newborn clothes—in my head he was 9 lbs.," she told the magazine. She did, however, correctly predict his birth wouldn't interfere with her annual Fourth of July party. "Two days before [he was born], I said to William, 'I don't think he's coming before.' I said, 'I think I'm going to be fine. I really would like to have a Fourth of July party. It's my favorite day of the year. I love Fourth of July. I have this party every year.'"