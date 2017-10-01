Out of all the improvements, Tish explained Miley's barn was by far the most difficult undertaking.

"When my husband suggested redoing it, I was like, there is no way!" Tish said. "The floors were dirt; there was no flooring at all; and I thought the contractors were going to say we had to tear it down. But we ran the plumbing and we ran the electrical."

Tish also said that things became even more difficult when the city of Nashville then told the family that any property with electrical and plumbing would need to be attached to the main house.

The barn had to be physically picked up and moved—in the dead of winter.

"I was watching on Facetime because I had to be in L.A. for The Voice with Miley, and they couldn't even guarantee it was going to work. But as much of a pain in the butt it was to move, it actually turned out amazing with the breezeway you can walk through."

The industrious lady said she designed the guesthouse to be "spunky," just like her daughter.

Guest rooms are out and so are guest houses—these days, it's all about the guest barn! Check it out!