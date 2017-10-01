Hey girl, if you write to Ryan Gosling, don't use this font...

The actor hosted the season 43 premiere of NBC's SNL on Saturday and in a pre-taped SNL sketch video titled "Papyrus," his character freaks out over the fact that the font of the same name, created in 1982 and so unpopular that people have even created anti-Papyrus blogs, is used in the logo of the 2009 film Avatar.

"Avatar, the movie from like nine years ago?" his therapist, played by cast member Kate McKinnon, asks him.

"Yeah," he replies. "He [the graphic designer] just highlighted 'Avatar,' he clicked the drop-down menu and then he just randomly selected Papyrus, like a, like a thoughtless child, just wandering by a garden, just yanking leaves along the way."