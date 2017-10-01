Michelle Obama Gets Surprise Gift From Bruno Mars

That's what she likes!

Michelle Obama got a sweet surprise gift from Bruno Mars Friday at his concert at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., which is part of his 24K Magic world tour. The singer met her in person and gave her a personalized jersey bearing the words, "Obama 24K" in gold.

"Last Night in D.C. Mrs. Obama came to the concert and blessed us with her presence #24kmagicworldtour #Hooligans," Bruno wrote on Instagram, alongside a pic of the two.

He also posted a pic showing them with his band, The Hooligans.

"#Squad," he wrote.