Hugh Hefner's widow Crystal Hefner is speaking about the death of her husband.

"I haven't been able to bring myself to write most people back to thank them for their condolences," Crystal tells E! News in a statement. "I am heartbroken. I am still in disbelief."

Hefner passed away at the age of 91 on Wednesday. Crystal also then confirms that Hugh was laid to rest this weekend. "We laid him to rest Saturday," she says. "He is in the place he was always certain he wanted to spend eternity."