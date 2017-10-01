Olaf's Frozen Adventure Is Sure to Heat Up the Holiday Season

Hi everyone, he's Olaf and he likes warm hugs...and frozen adventures!

If you saw Frozen than you know that Olaf, the snowman with the heart of gold (voiced by Josh Gad), sure knows how to steal the show. That's why Disney is releasing a featurette in November called Olaf's Frozen Adventure, which is, of course, starring Olaf (don't worry—Anna and Elsa will be there too).

The 21-minute animated short will open in theaters before in front of Disney/Pixar's full-length animated feature Coco beginning on November 22.

But before the short film skates into theaters, fans will be able to get their paws on a slew of Olaf's Frozen Adventure products for purchase.

From Olaf mac 'n' cheese to a real-life sled built for two and Elsa costumes, there's gobs of stuff to put a smile on a wee one's face. Check out all the goodies in store for the upcoming holiday season!