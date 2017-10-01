Olaf's Frozen Adventure Is Sure to Heat Up the Holiday Season

Hi everyone, he's Olaf and he likes warm hugs...and frozen adventures!

If you saw Frozen than you know that Olaf, the snowman with the heart of gold (voiced by Josh Gad), sure knows how to steal the show. That's why Disney is releasing a featurette in November called Olaf's Frozen Adventure, which is, of course, starring Olaf (don't worry—Anna and Elsa will be there too).

The 21-minute animated short will open in theaters before in front of Disney/Pixar's full-length animated feature Coco beginning on November 22.

But before the short film skates into theaters, fans will be able to get their paws on a slew of Olaf's Frozen Adventure products for purchase.

From Olaf mac 'n' cheese to a real-life sled built for two and Elsa costumes, there's gobs of stuff to put a smile on a wee one's face. Check out all the goodies in store for the upcoming holiday season!

Olaf's Frozen Adventure Merchandise

Disney

Disney’s Olaf’s Frozen Adventure Deluxe Musical Dress Assortment

$34.99

Olaf's Frozen Adventure Merchandise

Disney

Disney Olaf’s Frozen Adventure Large Doll Assortment, Elsa

$19.99

Olaf's Frozen Adventure Merchandise

Disney

Disney Frozen Olaf’s Frozen Adventure Musical Elsa Doll

 Available at most major toy retailers nationwide and on HasbroToyShop.com—$24.99

Olaf's Frozen Adventure Merchandise

Disney

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure Sweeten the Moment Purse

Available at Toys "R" Us

Olaf's Frozen Adventure Merchandise

Disney

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure What’s Your Tradition Backpack

Available at Toys "R" Us—$34.99

Olaf's Frozen Adventure Merchandise

Disney

Disney’s Olaf’s Frozen Adventure Deluxe Musical Dress Assortment

$34.99

Olaf's Frozen Adventure Merchandise

Disney

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure Hallmark Keepsake Ornament

Available at Hallmark—$15.95

Olaf's Frozen Adventure Merchandise

Disney

Disney’s Olaf’s Frozen Adventure Large Doll Assortment, Anna

$19.99

Olaf's Frozen Adventure Merchandise

Disney

Let It Glow Sweater

Available at Wal-Mart

Olaf's Frozen Adventure Merchandise

Disney

Advent Calendar

By Jakks Pacific—$29.99

Olaf's Frozen Adventure Merchandise

Disney

Snacktime Surprise Olaf Doll

Available at most major toy retailers nationwide and on HasbroToyShop.com—$19.99

Olaf's Frozen Adventure Merchandise

Disney

Olaf's Frozen Adventure Castle of Arendelle Playset

$139.95

Olaf's Frozen Adventure Merchandise

Disney

Disney Frozen 12-Volt Ride-On Sleigh

$298

Olaf's Frozen Adventure Merchandise

Disney

Olaf's Frozen Adventure Hat & Gloves Set

By Berkshire

Olaf's Frozen Adventure Merchandise

Disney

Kraft Mac & Cheese-Olaf's Frozen Adventure

Olaf's Frozen Adventure Merchandise

Disney

Festive Friends Collection Set

 Available at most major toy retailers nationwide and on HasbroToyShop.com—$49.99

