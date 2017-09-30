Stand by your man!
Days after making her first official appearance with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle showed her unwavering support for her Prince Charming when she attended the closing night ceremonies of the Invictus Games, a Paralympic event created by her boyfriend, on Saturday night in Toronto, Canada.
The Suits actress, who has also been busy filming her USA show in Toronto, was joined by her mother, Doria Radlan, for the event. The mother/daughter duo looked on from their luxury VIP box at the Air Canada Centre.
For the event, Meghan outfitted herself in black pants and a black button-down shirt. She paired the dark look with a chic tan trench coat.
The closing night ceremony featured performances by Bruce Springsteen, Bryan Adams, Kelly Clarkson, Bachman & Turner and Coeur de pirate.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation
During the concert, Meghan was smiling, laughing, clapping and appeared to be having a good time with her mother, a yoga instructor and social worker.
Samir Hussein/WireImage
Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
Earlier in the day, Harry met up with caught the wheelchair basketball finals with former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, during the eighth and final day of the Invictus Games, which he founded in 2014.
On Monday, Meghan and Harry made headlines when they made their first official public appearance together. The royal and the actress stepped out holding hands as they made their way to the wheelchair tennis game between New Zealand and Australia.
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.