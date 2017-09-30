Hugh Hefner's Most Controversial Moments

For some, Hugh Hefnerwas a trailblazer. For others, an exploiter of women.

The Playboy founder died on Wednesday at the age of 91. His Playboy magazine helped usher in the '60s sexual revolution and published the first photos of nude female centerfolds. On a personal level, Hef championed topics considered controversial during certain eras: Civil rights, women's rights and LGBTQ rights, birth control and sexual freedom.

He also made headlines over personal and career-related controversies.

Playboy Is Launched and Not Everyone's Happy: Hef published the first nude female centerfolds in his magazine. The first issue was published in December 1953 and featuring naked pics of Marilyn Monroe.

The magazine soon drew anger from feminists as well as religious people. Such criticism continues to this day.

Hef vs. Feminists: "These chicks are our natural enemy," Hef wrote in an internal memo in 1970. What I want is a devastating piece that takes the militant feminists apart. They are unalterably opposed to the romantic boy-girl society that Playboy promotes."

Obscenity Charges: Hef was arrested on charges of publishing and circulating obscene literature due to the Playboy June 1963 issue, which featured Jayne Mansfield. He was acquitted.

Playboy Bunny Rules: Feminist icon Gloria Steinem went undercover as a Playboy Bunny in the '60s, writing in a Show magazine exposé that she was told, "We don't like our girls to have any background, we just want you to fit the bunny image."

She also said the women had to abide by strict rules and would have their pay docked if they ate on the job or if their underwear was showing, writing, "I think Hefner himself wants to go down in history as a person of sophistication and glamour. But the last person I would want to go down in history as is Hugh Hefner."