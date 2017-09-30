TheImageDirect.com
Fortune cookie fortune says, "You may get lucky tonight, Rihanna."
The R&B singer and her Saudi billionaire beauHassan Jameel were photographed at the upscale Park Chinois Chinese restaurant in London late on Thursday, marking a rare joint public appearance for the two in weeks.
Rihanna wore a black sweater, and a matching jacket, mini skirt and stiletto ankle boots, while he wore a black jacket over a black shirt, blue jeans and olive sneakers.
The two stayed at the eatery past 2 a.m. and exited separately, with her leaving first and him departing 30 minutes later. She waited in a car for him and they drove away together, a source told E! News.
The two had sparked romance rumors in June after Rihanna was photographed getting hot and heavy with her beau in Spain. The two were also spotted in August, leaving the Chiltern Firehouse restaurant in London.
They have not commented about their relationship.
Hassan is a billionaire businessman who serves as the deputy president and vice chairman of the family business Abdul Latif Jameel, which owns Toyota distribution rights in Saudi Arabia. He is also the owner of a pro soccer league in the country.