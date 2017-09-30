OMG, tears!

Miley Cyrusreunited with her childhood best friend Lesley Patterson at her Younger Now album release and "Welcome Home" party, hosted by Spotify, at Tootsie's Orchid Lounge in their hometown of Nashville, Tennessee on Friday.

"My best friend Lesley said 'Oh she's just being Miley' !!!! sooooo glad my bestie since I was a littttttle BB made it to my #spotifyfansfirst #YoungerNow release party! Life is sooooo full circle !" Miley wrote on Instagram, alongside a couple of pics of the two.

"I think our face says it all!! Loved seeing my girl kill it tonight and I couldn't be more proud! #YoungerNow release party," Lesley wrote on Instagram, alongside her own pic of the two.