Reese Withersoon was an adorable dorky teen!

On a recent episode of The Late Show, Nick Kroll dared Stephen Colbert to share an awkward photo of himself with the hashtags #PuberMe" and #PuertoRicorelief to raise awareness and money for the people of Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria's destruction. Many celebrities also heeded the call, most recently Witherspoon.

The 41-year-old Oscar and Emmy winner posted on her Instagram page Friday a childhood photo showing her smiling while wearing thick glasses.

"Here you go @nickkroll... giant glasses, awkward hands, feeling 14! All for a good cause. God Bless Puerto Rico. #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief," she wrote.