After seven long years, Kyra Sedgwick is finally making her grand return to series regular TV. But her new character is no Brenda Leigh Johnson.
In ABC's new twisty thriller Ten Days in the Valley, premiering Sunday, Oct. 1, Sedgwick stars as Jane Sadler, an overworked television producer and single mother going through a contentious separation, whose life is turned upside down when her young daughter Lake goes missing in the middle of the night—while Jane's in her writing studio in the backyard, out of earshot and not entirely sober. As everyone in her life becomes a suspect and the Robbery-Homicide Division of the LAPD, who aren't exactly Jane's biggest fans thanks her barely fictionalized depiction of corruption within the ranks, take the case, Jane's world begins to unravel over the course of the titular ten days. And it's that unraveling that drew Sedgwick back to TV.
ABC
"I love how complicated she is. I love how provocative she is. i think she'll have people talking," the former The Closer star told E! News about her new gig. "I love how real the story felt to me. I love the idea of a mystery-thriller, but that very much is about character. I think one of the great things about the show is we're unpacking the mystery of Jane and her daughter and the family, but we're also unpacking the mystery of Jane and why she's the way she is."
Along the way, expect to unpack the mysteries of the people in Jane's life, as well—including her half-sister Ali (Erika Christensen), her recovering addict ex Pete (Kick Gurry), and her beleaguered head writer Matt (Malcolm-Jamal Warner). "I think the thing that'll surprise them the most is that they'll think they're just in for a mystery-thriller about this thing that happens in the first episode, and then they'll realize it's this deep-sea dive into all of these characters, why they are how they are," Sedgwick told us. "This psychological intrigue about people and where they come from."
For more from Sedgwick, including how the thriller plans to examine what it means to be a working mom in the modern age, be sure to check out the video above!
Ten Days in the Valley debuts Sunday, Oct. 1 at 10 p.m. on ABC.