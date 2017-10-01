Kendall Jenner Says She ''Felt So F--king Stupid'' After Her First Big Controversy: ''I Would Never Purposely Hurt Someone, Ever''
It's double the Darnell!
On Sunday night's all-new episode of WAGS Miami, Darnell Thibodeaux was ready to get back on the dating scene for the first time since her split from ex-fiancé Reshad Jones. But in a hilarious coincidence, the man that caught her attention was also named Darnell!
More specifically, he was Darnell Dockett, a retired NFL baller who had previously played for the Arizona Cardinals. The single mom could immediately feel the attraction after he agreed to be a special guest on her podcast. "I can't deny that there is chemistry there," she admitted afterward.
Their first date further solidified her feelings for him. "Darnell has definitely sparked something inside of me," she said. "It's nice. It feels good. It feels a little like scary and dangerous and I kinda like it."
Check out the recap video above to see more from this week's episode, including the culmination of Ashley Nicole Wheeler's bachelorette weekend and Hencha Voigt and Astrid Bavaresco's latest spat!
