Kendall Jenner is coming clean about her first big controversy.

On tonight's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the 21-year-old upper model confided in sister Kim Kardashian after experiencing backlash over one of her work projects.

"I just feel really, really bad," Kendall tells Kim. "I feel really bad that anyone was ever offended. I feel really bad that this was taken such a wrong way and I genuinely feel like s--t. I have no idea how I'm gonna bounce back from it."

"This is the first time you've had a scandal," Kim tells Kendall. "This is your first real experience with something like this."

"Yeah, but it's a very bad one," Kendall mourns.