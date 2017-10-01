Kourtney and Khloe are talking babies!

On tonight's season 14 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian visit Khloe Kardashian in Cleveland to see how she lives with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The ladies go out for a nice dinner one night with friends and decide to play a game of "Truth or Truth?"

Kim's assistant Steph Shepherd turns to Kourt and asks, "Would you have another baby with Scott?"

Kourt's answer may surprise you! "I feel like I would if the situation was right," the mother of three smiles. "But that doesn't mean like tomorrow guys so don't get any ideas."

The next question comes from Khloe's friend Simon. "Khloe, when do you want to have a child with Tristan?" Simon asks.