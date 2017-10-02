The minute Nikki started throwing back those glasses of wine, multiple people at the winery looked visibly uncomfortable. But, of course, that was all part of the fun. Even the staffers didn't seem to be on board for a pregnant woman drinking a lot of alcohol.

"You got the pregnant pour," her mom joked. "I feel like those girls keep looking at me," Nikki shared. "Don't they keep looking?" Looks like not everyone was happy to see a pregnant lady drinking alcohol freely.

"Why don't you just walk over there and ask them," Brie told her sister. Nikki didn't want to go alone, so Brie joined her to confront the girls. "Yep, that's exactly right. Getting judged," Brie said.