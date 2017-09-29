Michael Schwartz/GQ Mexico
Seeing Bella Thorne naked isn't uncommon if you're one of her 16.2 million Instagram followers, but this time, the actress and singer used her nude body to make a statement.
The Famous in Love star graces the October cover of GQ Mexico, where she proudly embraces her half-Cuban heritage. Thorne took to Instagram Thursday to show a few snapshots from her shoot, revealing just how racy she was willing to get.
This isn't the first time her photos have caused a controversy, either. Thorne has made headlines in the past by flaunting her body at such a young age when a lot of her followers are teens and children who first watched her in Shake It Up on Disney Channel.
With the risk of becoming just another off-the-rails Disney child star, Thorne defied haters and fans alike in a special message in the comments of these GQ Mexico photos.
"I specifically asked for no re touching on this photo, and lemme tell you I have insecurities, about pretty much everything. That's natural & that's human. You might look at this photo and think oh shush bella, but just know everytime someone looks in the mirror they simply don't see what everyone else sees. Know that it's completely normal to feel insecure and it's accepted," she wrote. "Honestly I wish everyone talked more about their insecurities so more people in the world could know they aren't alone. That it's ok. As a public persona you know naturally that everytime you shoot with a magazine there is always small retouching. Cuz yeah if they show my acne scars or a wrinkle in my forehead or my teeth aren't perfectly white, people will look at the photo and say no she's not perfect and usually most people don't want the public trashing and I get it, But f--k it I'm here to tell you that's right I'm not F--KING PERFECT."
Thorne chose to focus more on body positivity rather than her nakedness. "IM A HUMAN BEING AND IM REAL...SO GET OVER IT," she wrote.
Thorne has been open about her insecurities before, telling People in June that she's just learning to be OK with herself despite public perception that she's dirty or neglects self-care due to her facial acne.
The actress joined the ranks of many other female artists who have recently posed without airbrushing, including Cate Blanchett, Jessica Simpson, Tracee Ellis Ross and Lorde. While some people have continued to criticize Thorne over her choice to display her body, she wanted to switch the conversation to discuss the rising movement of embracing one's flaws.
Starting a public discourse about embracing her flaws is a mature move for any 19-year-old, not to mention one with all the eyes of the world on her.