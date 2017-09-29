Best Dressed of the Week: Winnie Harlow, Selena Gomez & More!

  • By
  • &

by Amanda Randone |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Olivia Culpo

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Best Looks Paris Fashion Week

Best Looks from Paris Fashion Week Spring 2018

Sandra Bullock

You Need to Know About These Celebs' Favorite Coat Brand

ESC: Best Dressed, Winnie Harlow

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Welcome to Paris Fashion Week, the final leg of the industry marathon that is Fashion Month. For many of our favorite celebs and models, it's a stylish sprint towards the finish line. Photographers: prepare your lenses.

This means industry pros have been stepping up their sartorial game to the highest possible level. And after New York, London and Milan, how could that even be possible? But with street style stars like Emily Ratajkowskiturning the City of Light into a public fashion arena, we're here to observe the most inspiring looks so far. 

Photos

Best Looks from Paris Fashion Week Spring 2018

Emily's ribbed co-ords have got us excited for fall, and the fashion set continues to prove that the color red is totally having a moment (we're looking at you, Romee Strijd and Sara Sampaio).  And of course, there were the risk takers who use Fashion Week as a period for outfit experimentation. Take Hailey Baldwin's space-age pants, for example.

But Paris wasn't the only site of top-notch style this past week. Selena Gomez was out and about in New York wearing the perfect transitional outfit for fall.  

Keep scrolling for more best dressed looks of the week

ESC: Best Dressed, Bella Hadid

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Bella Hadid

Apparently, our dads were onto something when they thought walking around post-exercise in bike shorts was an acceptable look. Bella officially made this a thing, stepping out in Paris with the athletic bottoms paired under a printed jacket. She accessorized with pointed-toe heels, a leather beret and a fanny pack (looks like dad was right about that one, too).

ESC: Best Dressed, Selena Gomez

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

Selena Gomez

Forget everything you saw on the Gucci runway—it's the ‘70s that are making a major comeback. At least according to Selena, who was spotted in a mustard-yellow crop top, a shade straight from the era's warm, earthy color palette. We're also digging the frilly details at the shirt's hem, sleeves and neckline.

ESC: Best Dressed, Emily Ratajkowski

Timur Emek/GC Images

Emily Ratajkowski

Everyone knows that when this model shows up, she's going to make some kind of a statement. The celeb's backless, knitted two-piece made for a dressed-down look without comprising any sexy. The cropped sweater and low-rise joggers left her midriff on display, and Emily accessorized with a pair of white boots. Who else is feeling this forest green shade for fall?

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Kaia Gerber

Mehdi Taamallah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Kaia Gerber

Kaia is taking the industry by storm, one runway at a time. Her off-duty looks have been just as impressive, and we're obsessed with this silky minidress that she wore with combat boots (trend alert!), a leather biker jacket and a pair of delicate shades. The model is playing with both feminine and industrial trends, and we're taking notes.  

ESC: Best Dressed, Jasmine Tookes

Timur Emek/Getty Images

Jasmine Tookes

Très chic: The Victoria's Secret angel walked the Parisian streets as if she were still on the runway, and with an outfit like that, who could blame her? She was spotted in a military-inspired jacket that had exaggerated shoulders and decorative buttons. With PVC-style pants on the bottom, this look was both elegant and edgy.

ESC: Best Dressed,Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey continues to push the envelope with her off-duty looks, and just when we thought detachable bottoms were her boldest move yet, she put on these futuristic pants that look more like she's boarding a spacecraft than attending a fashion show. Paired with a funky knit sweater and Balenciaga boots, this outfit gets major points for style innovation. We can't wait to see what this model shows up in next.

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Sara Sampaio

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Sara Sampaio

Oh we see you, Sara. The angel spared no detail in this outfit, with a strapless and side-less red (of course) sweater tucked into dark grey pants that buckled at the ankle. She's definitely feeling the season's it color, with red stitching on her pants that matched her shoes, purse and leather trench. Well played.

ESC: Best Dressed, Fergie

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

Fergie

G-l-a-m-o-r-o-u-s. All eyes were on the Double Dutchess singer at the Rick Owens presentation, who showed up (or more like strutted her stuff) in a stunning form-fitting dress underneath a black and gold duster. The best part of this sleek look? It had pockets.

ESC: Best Dressed, Winnie Harlow

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Winnie Harlow

Meow! This model's tight, embellished catsuit is a major Fashion Week win. We've always loved a good one-piece, but we've never seen one quite like this before (although we're kinda getting Bella-at-the-Met vibes). Winnie attended the Christian Dior show in a dazzling, sequin-encrusted number which she wore under a navy blue jacket. As Rihanna would say: Shine bright!

Article continues below

ESC: Best Dressed, Romee Strijd

Timur Emek/Getty Images

Romme Strijd

Romme's red-hot look turned heads outside the Balmain show. We love the lace-up and zipper details on her statement pants, which she paired with a simple white T-shirt for contrast. She's also combined some of the biggest trends of the season into a single item: a newsboy hat in the color red and made from velvet. Bravo, Romme!

RELATED ARTICLE: Best Dressed of the Week: Ivanka Trump, Hailey Baldwin & More!

RELATED ARTICLE: Karlie Kloss Wins Paris Fashion Week Thanks to This Skirt

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Selena Gomez , Bella Hadid , Fergie , Kaia Gerber , Emily Ratajkowski , Hailey Baldwin , fashion week street style , Street Style , Trends , Style Collective , Fashion , Life/Style , VG , Top Stories , Paris Fashion Week
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.