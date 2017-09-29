Best Dressed of the Week: Winnie Harlow, Selena Gomez & More!

Welcome to Paris Fashion Week, the final leg of the industry marathon that is Fashion Month. For many of our favorite celebs and models, it's a stylish sprint towards the finish line. Photographers: prepare your lenses.

This means industry pros have been stepping up their sartorial game to the highest possible level. And after New York, London and Milan, how could that even be possible? But with street style stars like Emily Ratajkowskiturning the City of Light into a public fashion arena, we're here to observe the most inspiring looks so far.