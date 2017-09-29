Will Oprah Winfrey change her mind about running for president?

For years, many fans of the left-leaning media mogul, former talk show host, actress, philanthropist and longtime supporter for former President Barack Obama have yearned for this to happen. The prospects seemed dimmer than ever when Winfrey told The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast in June, "I will never run for public office."

But on Thursday, their hopes to see Winfrey in the White House soared again after she retweeted and commented on John Podhoretz's recent New York Post Op-Ed column titled "Democrats' best hope for 2020: Oprah."

"@jpodhoretz Thanks for your VOTE of confidence!" Winfrey wrote.