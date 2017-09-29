Kevin Hart Spares No Expense for Eniko Parrish's Lion King-Themed Baby Shower, Even If He's "Ballin' on a Budget"
Julia Louis-Dreyfus has Hollywood's love and support.
After the Veep actress announced her breast cancer diagnosis on Twitter on Thursday, everyone from celebrities to politicians sent the multi-Emmy winner words of encouragement and affection.
"1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one," a note penned by Louis-Dreyfus read in her tweeted announcement. "The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let's fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality."
Some of these supportive tweets came from Louis-Dreyfus' current and former co-stars. For instance, Jason Alexander, who starred in the TV hit Seinfeld with Louis-Dreyfus, tweeted his kind thoughts.
"@OfficialJLD so sorry you have to go thru this, pal, but I know you will prevail. We are here if/when you need and we love you," the George Costanza actor wrote.
Louis-Dreyfus also received social media support from her Veep cast members Timothy Simons and Diedrich Bader who play Jonah Ryan and Bill Ericsson, respectively.
"All our prayers for a complete recovery If love is any help at all, know that you are truly loved," Bader tweeted.
But Louis-Dreyfus didn't just receive support from actors who play people in the political circle. She received words of encouragement from real politicians, too—including Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden.
"We Veeps stick together," the former vice president tweeted. "Jill and I, and all of the Bidens, are with you, Julia."
In addition, Louis-Dreyfus received kind words from celebrities who have battled breast cancer before, including Christina Applegate and Robin Roberts.
Here's a roundup of some these celebrity reactions.
In a statement to E! News shortly after Louis-Dreyfus made her announcement, her rep said, "Julia is incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support and well wishes."
Just days before announcing her diagnosis, Louis-Dreyfus won her sixth consecutive Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.