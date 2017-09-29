Warner Bros. Television
Welcome back, Karla Kardashian!
On an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that aired Friday, Ellen DeGeneres brought back her Kardashian alter ego, appearing in a parody of the recently released trailer for season 14 of E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which marks the reality show's 10th year.
Ellen had first introduced her character, the "lesser known Kardashian sister," in 2015, just before Halloween.
"I looked it up—the traditional 10-year anniversary gift is either tin or aluminum and since it looks like every other day there's another Kardashian that's getting pregnant, I got them something," she said on Friday's show.
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros. Television
A man then wheeled out a crib made out of soda cans.
"That took forever to make so they're gonna have to share that," Ellen said. "The best part is when the baby outgrows that, they can recycle it and make like $6.50 or something like that."
The trailer for season 14 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians was released on Thursday and shows Kim Kardashian, 36, telling sister Khloe Kardashian, 33, that she and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child. The big reveal followed recent reports that the two had hired a surrogate because of the serious health complications Kim had undergone with her first two pregnancies and the birth of daughter North West, 4, and 1 and 1/2-year-old son Saint West.
Earlier, multiple sources told E! News that Khloe herself is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. In addition, multiple reports have said sister Kylie Jenner, 20, is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott. They and their reps have neither confirmed nor denied the reports.