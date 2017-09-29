It's been less than a week since Megyn Kelly started her new job as host of Megyn Kelly Today. During an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, a caller wanted to know what the Bravo show's guest Savannah Guthrie thought of her colleague's performance so far.
"I think it's great," the Today anchor said. "I think she's got the eyes of the world upon her, and I think everybody can relate to how nerve-wracking that is. But I think she's awesome."
Guthrie continued to compliment Kelly and her new show.
"I think the show looks fantastic. I mean, it looks beautiful," she added. "And we're thrilled to have her, and she's doing a lot. She has a lot of different things she can do—she has a lot of range. And I think she's awesome."
"You've been an example to everyone in how to age beautifully and with strength and unapologetically," Kelly said.
"Thank you," Fonda replied.
"You admit you've had work done, which I think is to your credit, but I think you look amazing," Kelly continued. "Why did you say—I read that you said you felt you're not proud to admit that you've had work done. Why not?"
"We really want to talk about that now?" Fonda replied before switching topics to her new film with Redford, Our Souls at Night.
"A little bit," she replied. "Given the fact that we don't have a lot of time and Bob is right here, it's a weird thing to bring up–whether I've had plastic surgery or not. I have and I've talked about it. Seemed like the wrong time and place to ask that question."
Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen, however, defended Kelly for asking the question.
"I think she got a bad rap with that Jane Fonda thing, personally," the Bravo host said. "I would have asked that question. I have asked that question."
"I think I've asked that question, too," Guthrie added. "You know, sometimes you ask questions in an interview—live TV, there's awkward moments all the time."
Watch the video to see the interview, and don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.