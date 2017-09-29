Stephen Colbert Morphs Into Steven Seagal to Deliver a Message About Players Taking a Knee

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Nicky Hilton

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Relax Like a Celeb

16 Celeb-Inspired Products That Will Keep You Relaxed all Fall

Darnell Nicole, WAGS Miami 206

Darnell Nicole Considers Dating an Athlete Named Darnell on WAGS Miami: ''I Don't Know If That's Weird or Hot as F--k!''

Attention, Steven SeagalStephen Colbert has a few more words to say in your honor. 

The action actor has been the subject of a series of jokes this week after he gave an interview from Russia on an array of political topics for Good Morning Britain.

While the martial artist raised his points, Twitter poked fun at his appearance—namely his buttoned-up jacket, signature goatee and glasses—while late-night hosts had a field day with his comments on football players taking a knee in protest.

The Late Show host joined the conversation around Seagal on Thursday night, but took his segment one step further by embodying the man—well, at least his facial hair. 

Photos

Who Is the Real Stephen Colbert? 13 Things You Might Not Know About the Late Show Host

"I believe that everyone is entitled to their own opinion, but I don't agree that they should hold the United States of America or the world hostage by taking a venue where people are tuning in to watch a football game and imposing their political views," Seagal said during a replayed interview clip on the late-night show. "I respect the American flag and I myself have risked my life countless times for the American flag."

"Yes, risked his life countless times for the American flag and sure, none of that was real, but then again neither is his hair," Colbert teased in response. 

Read

Steven Seagal, Is That You? Twitter Roasts Actor After Live Interview From Russia

Stephen Colbert

Youtube

"I think that there is more that Steven Seagal could have said on this issue and I intend to do it right now," Colbert declared. 

So, with the help of a stick-on goatee and a second pair of smaller eyeglasses, Stephen transformed into Steven. "These football players have the fans under siege," he began, using titles from the actor's library of direct-to-video films as someone behind the camera threw the DVDs at him. "They may think they're above the law, but they may soon find themselves on deadly ground."

"They'll find most Americans are out for justice because they're feeling under siege 2," the host continued, comically dropping a DVD in the process. "And if these protesters don't like this country, they can feel free to challenge me to mortal combat."

As the final punchline, Colbert quipped, "One thing's for sure: you mess with Steven Seagal, you're not only going straight to hell—you're going straight to DVD."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Stephen Colbert , Steven Seagal , The Late Show , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.