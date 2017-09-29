Kaley Cuoco's Love of Wine Leads to an Awkward TSA Incident

Whoops! Hopefully, Kaley Cuoco won't make that mistake again.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Big Bang Theory actress told Jimmy Kimmel about an awkward encounter she had with a TSA agent for packing not one but two wine openers.

Cuoco started telling the story by revealing that her boyfriend Karl Cook always gets patted down by airport security. But on this particular summer holiday to Australia, it was Cuoco who was stopped and asked about her bag—"thinking I'm going to get a compliment on my purse," she said.

But the TSA agent didn't stop Cuoco to ask about the purse's designer. She stopped Cuoco to ask her about a mysterious item in her carry-on: a wine opener.

"Like the arms one, like a Rabbit," she told the host, "and I was like, 'Oh my God!' That's a weapon."