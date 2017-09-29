Kaley Cuoco's Love of Wine Leads to an Awkward TSA Incident

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Nicky Hilton

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Relax Like a Celeb

16 Celeb-Inspired Products That Will Keep You Relaxed all Fall

Darnell Nicole, WAGS Miami 206

Darnell Nicole Considers Dating an Athlete Named Darnell on WAGS Miami: ''I Don't Know If That's Weird or Hot as F--k!''

Whoops! Hopefully, Kaley Cuoco won't make that mistake again.

While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, The Big Bang Theory actress told Jimmy Kimmel about an awkward encounter she had with a TSA agent for packing not one but two wine openers.

Cuoco started telling the story by revealing that her boyfriend Karl Cook always gets patted down by airport security. But on this particular summer holiday to Australia, it was Cuoco who was stopped and asked about her bag—"thinking I'm going to get a compliment on my purse," she said.

But the TSA agent didn't stop Cuoco to ask about the purse's designer. She stopped Cuoco to ask her about a mysterious item in her carry-on: a wine opener.

"Like the arms one, like a Rabbit," she told the host, "and I was like, 'Oh my God!' That's a weapon."

Watch

Are Kaley Cuoco and Jim Parsons Fighting?

Apparently, Cuoco always likes to come prepared, especially when it comes to packing her barware. When the TSA agent continued to search through her other bags, she found a second wine opener tucked away in her makeup bag. Cuoco said she must have "subconsciously" packed it in there. 

"She, like, takes it out and I'm like, oh my God, I'm going to be on a no-fly list," she said. 

After the TSA agent told Cuoco that she couldn't bring her wine openers on the plane, the actress admitted it was wrong and had a very straightforward excuse: "Here's the thing," she said, "I just like alcohol and, apparently, I needed to be very prepared."

Cuoco told Kimmel that she's a "huge drinker" and that she likes to enjoy a drink during her flights.

"I don't have to fly [the plane]," she said. "I just sit there."

She also told the host that she enjoys bourbon.

"Probably because I'm not allowed to carry a wine opener," she quipped.

 

To hear Cuoco tell the story, watch the video. 

And remember, leave those wine openers at home.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Kaley Cuoco
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.