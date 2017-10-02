Mindy Kalingis about the embark on a very big, and very scary, life milestone: It's the final season of The Mindy Project, the show that she created, writes and stars in. After six seasons on the air and a dramatic move from network television to streaming after the sitcom was dropped by FOX and picked up by Hulu, it truly is the end of an era.

But as one era ends, a new one is just beginning: In a not-so-surprising case of life imitating art, the star is expecting a baby. Considering how beloved the 38-year-old is by her legions of fans, the prospect of having another Mindy out in the world is beyond exciting.

According to a source close to Kaling, the pregnancy was "an unexpected surprise." She reportedly began telling friends in mid-July while she was starting production for the show's final season. She was thrilled to share the news with those closest to her, but it would be weeks before she confirmed anything to her adoring public—and she has kept mum about the father to everyone.