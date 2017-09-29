Caffeine-Infused Beauty Products to Celebrate National Coffee Day

Can we get an amen because today is quite possibly the most legit national holiday ever: National Coffee Day.

If you're a caffeine lover already (sorry, but you can't be trusted if you aren't), we don't have to school you on the eye-opening benefits of the little brown bean. Since you're probably already fully stocked on the drinkable stuff, here's another genius way to celebrate: with coffee-infused beauty products.

If you don't already have caffeine eye masks, face serum or face mist stashed in your beauty cabinet, get on it. Not only does the ingredient tighten and depuff your skin, its one festive AF way to celebrate your favorite day of the year.