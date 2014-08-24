Warning: The following contains spoilers from the season four premiere of How to Get Away With Murder. If you haven't watched yet, you may want to bookmark this page and return once you have. Proceed with caution!

We knew that Laurel Castillo (Karla Souza) would be front and center when How to Get Away With Murder finally returned for season four—the final moments of season three did reveal that is was her father who had poor Wes (Alfred Enoch) murdered after all—but we had no idea it would be this intense. Foolish, we know. This is Shondaland, after all.

Not only did the season premiere reveal that Laurel was keeping Wes' baby after all (which we learned after a fake out in which she told her dad she'd actually had an abortion), but we also learned that she's already on to dear old dad, she's living in Wes' old apartment, and she's sleeping with a gun by her side. With Annalise (Viola Davis) firing the whole gang in an effort to save their souls (and lives, probably), we thought it couldn't get much lower for poor Laurel. And then that flash forward came along to throw us for one heck of a loop.