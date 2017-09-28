The countdown to baby No. 2 is on!

Just two months after Andy Roddick revealed his wife is pregnant with baby No. 2, Brooklyn Decker was spotted around town with a visible baby bump.

The actress was seen wearing a salmon colored maxi dress with a denim jacket and comfy sneakers.

An eyewitness spotted Brooklyn texting on her phone before hailing a yellow cab to the airport.

Back in July, fans knew Andy was being inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame. What they didn't expect, however, was some big family news to be revealed during his heartfelt acceptance speech.