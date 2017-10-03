Jessie James Decker's Masseuse Gets a Little Handsy and Eric Decker Is Not Happy About It on Eric & Jessie

Can't stop, won't stop! 

Jessie James Decker is back to her mischievous ways on this week's new episode of Eric & Jessie. The country crooner surprises her husband Eric Decker with a massage for Father's Day, but it doesn't exactly go as planned. 

"We have two massage therapists coming over for Father's Day but there's a little twist in there," Jessie explains. Eric thinks he's in for a relaxing time but it's way more stress than he had bargained for. From the very start, Jessie's masseuse seems to be getting a little frisky with her. 

"Your skin is  taking the lotion really well. You don't really need that much, it's pretty soft," the masseur, Jimmy, tells her. "I got a private studio at my house." Umm. This is getting weird!   

Eric Decker Amuses Jessie James With High School Prank

Obviously Eric is not too thrilled with the idea of this guy rubbing all over his wife. "I have no idea what is going on. This guy is touching my wife and saying things that shouldn't be said in professional company," Eric explains. "Is this actually a professional company, is this a legit company?"

Jessie seems to be enjoying herself—maybe a little too much. "Woah. That's my boob there," Jessie says. "I'm about to take him outside and let him know that he's not welcome back to our house," Eric jokes.

Jessie James Decker Embarrasses Sister on Stage at Concert

But before he can do anything, Jessie takes it to a whole new level. "Do you need me to take my panties off?" Jessie asks. "Whatever you're comfortable with," Jimmy assures her. Yep, Eric has had enough. "I don't know what is going on, but chill," Eric tells his wife. 

Yikes! See the awkward moment in the clip above! 

Watch a brand new episode of Eric & Jessie Wednesday at 10 p.m., only on E!

