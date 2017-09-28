Shay Mitchell Gets Schooled by Kim Kardashian's Makeup Artist

"What do you want to do?" the actress asks the beauty pro. "I know what you want to do…you want to correct what I did last time," referring to Shay's first vlog in which she does her everyday makeup look.
"I still expect a lot more from you," Ariel answers in an intentionally quiet, sarcastic tone. "When I saw that video, you guys don't know how much I cringed," he adds later. "I just didn't like the way you were teaching people to do stuff. It's backwards. Putting concealer on before foundation?"
Luckily, the 22-year-old pro was ready to teach the Hollywood actress a thing (or 10) about makeup. The pair, who have a cute, natural chemistry, challenged each other to a beauty face-off, in which Ariel would make up one half of Shay's face, and the actrress would replicate his steps on the other. Needless to say, the challenge got fierce—and we loved every second of it.
If you don't have time to watch the 20-minute video above, here are the most important lessons we learned from both beauty pros.
There's No Such Thing as Too Much Moisturizer: As you can see from the video, Ariel likes his moisturizer and uses two different kinds—La Mer and Embryolisse Lait Creme Concentre (a drugstore favorite among pros) to prep the skin. He also used La Mer The Eye Concentrate around her eyes. His tip: Apply moisturizer with a brush so you don't tug too hard on your face. Apparently, Shay really gets in there with her hands. "One side of your face will have more wrinkles than the other," he says jokingly.
Don't Forget Your Ears: The Instagram-famous pro likes to use liquid illuminator under other skin products. He mixes Chanel Soleil Tan de Chanel and Giorgio Armani Fluid Sheer together to warm up the skin. Ariel applies this to Shay's ears as well for continuous coverage—we never thought to do this!
Warm Up Foundation: When applying foundation, Ariel mixes in a dot of face oil to foundation. "It helps the foundation glide better and is more daytime friendly," he explained. Pro tip: Warm up the foundation with your hand before dabbing more onto your skin with a blending sponge.
Try Reverse Contouring: As Ariel tried to explain his next step, Shay interjects with the technique name: "Reverse Contouring," she yells. The makeup artist then proudly looks at his client. After the pro used Laura Mercier Translucent Powder on a wet beauty blender to help highlight and set the high points of her face, he applies powder from Shu Uemura across her cheekbone, to emphasize the area with a light color rather than a dark one.
Need a recap of the oh-so many products he used on Shay? Keep scrolling!