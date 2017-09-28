Lucy Hale Reveals She Had a Crush on Ian Harding When the Pretty Little Liars Cast Plays "Never Have I Ever"

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Elle Fanning

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Hugh Hefner, The House Bunny

Hugh Hefner's Movie and TV Cameos

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Finally Hears From Family in Puerto Rico

After seven seasons, the cast of Pretty Little Liars is ready to tell the truth.

In Thursday's episode of Ellen DeGeneres' new YouTube series, Ellen's Show Me More Show, Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Lucy Hale, Shay Mitchell and Sasha Pieterse played a round of "Never Have I Ever" and revealed some "embarrassing" secrets they'd been keeping from fans—and in some cases, from each other. For example, Hale finally confessed that her character, Aria Montgomery, wasn't the only one who had the hots for Ian Harding in Season 1.

"Whatever!" a flustered Hale said. "I was 20!"

Benson and Mitchell, meanwhile, were obsessed with Nolan North, who played Peter Hastings.

Here are all the "Never Have I Ever" prompts the actresses answered:

• "Never have I ever hooked up with someone on set."

• "Part A: In a scene."

• "Part B: Not in a scene."

• "Never have I ever made one of my assistants cry."

• "Never have I ever had a crush on a fellow cast member."

• "Never have I ever lied about my age."

• "Never have I ever had to cover up a hickey."

• "Never have I ever lied while playing this game."

Watch

Pretty Little Liars Is Getting a Spinoff

DeGeneres, who has nearly 21 million YouTube subscribers and more than 9.9 billion views, first unveiled plans for Ellen's Show Me More Show in May. "I love this new show because not only can you see brand-new, hilarious stuff, but it also gives me extra time to spend with celebrities," the daytime talk show host said in a press release. "You'll learn things you didn't know. Like, did you know that Oprah's real name is Sally? See? It's gonna be really interesting."

New episodes will premiere on YouTube every Tuesday and Thursday. This week's guests included Kristen Bell, Colin Farrell, Sarah Paulson, Dax Shepard and the cast of Fuller House.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Pretty Little Liars , Lucy Hale , Ashley Benson , Shay Mitchell , Sasha Pieterse , Entertainment , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.