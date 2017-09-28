It's almost time to go back to the Garden State.
But before The Real Housewives of New Jersey can officially return for season eight, there's the pressing matter of the new taglines to reveal. What goodness will Teresa Giudice and her pals have to offer this time around? You don't have to wait until the season premiere to find out because E! News has your exclusive first look at the new opening title sequence! Who rose to the occasion and whose tagline missed the mark? Let's break 'em down!
Dolores Catania: "Look loyalty up in the dictionary and you'll find my face." Solid outing from Dolores, clearly hinting at the drama in the season's superteaser between herself and longtime friend Teresa.
Melissa Gorga: "The only life I envy is my own." Get it? Because she her boutique is called Envy by Melissa Gorga. Smooth plug, Melis.
Margaret Josephs: "I bring the power, the pigtails, and the party." We haven't seen the newbie Housewife in action yet, but everyone's going to be talking about those pigtails, so A+ for getting a mention in the tagline from the jump.
Siggy Flicker: "My motto is: Know your worth. Leave the rest to your plastic surgeon." Remember when Siggy made her big entrance last season just after getting a face lift? Because we haven't forgotten.
Teresa Giudice: "If you're not about the namaste, get the hell out of my way." A perfect blend of the new Namaste Tre and the fiesty Giudice girl we all know and love. Well done.
Our only issue? Returning friend (and infamous former star) Danielle Staub wasn't made a full-time Housewife, robbing us of what would surely have been a gem. Oh well, there's always next year, right?
The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns for season 8 on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
