Dolores Catania: "Look loyalty up in the dictionary and you'll find my face." Solid outing from Dolores, clearly hinting at the drama in the season's superteaser between herself and longtime friend Teresa.

Melissa Gorga: "The only life I envy is my own." Get it? Because she her boutique is called Envy by Melissa Gorga. Smooth plug, Melis.

Margaret Josephs: "I bring the power, the pigtails, and the party." We haven't seen the newbie Housewife in action yet, but everyone's going to be talking about those pigtails, so A+ for getting a mention in the tagline from the jump.

Siggy Flicker: "My motto is: Know your worth. Leave the rest to your plastic surgeon." Remember when Siggy made her big entrance last season just after getting a face lift? Because we haven't forgotten.

Teresa Giudice: "If you're not about the namaste, get the hell out of my way." A perfect blend of the new Namaste Tre and the fiesty Giudice girl we all know and love. Well done.

Our only issue? Returning friend (and infamous former star) Danielle Staub wasn't made a full-time Housewife, robbing us of what would surely have been a gem. Oh well, there's always next year, right?