Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Are in a Love Triangle...With Miss Piggy

The new season of Riverdale hasn't even started yet, but the show's stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart are already deep in drama—this time with a famous pig.

It all started on Sept. 26 when the Betty Cooper character tweeted the following:

"9/26/2017, 9 pm: Dear diary, I'm still thinking about how Miss Piggy walks all over Kermit. And he lets her!" she wrote. "It's so messed up, diary."

Of course, she was referencing the legendary Kermit the Frog.

Miss Piggy fired back with a tweet of her own and asked Reinhart for Sprouse's number.

".@lilireinhart Tell your diary that moi has moved on from walking over the frog. I'm looking for someone new. You got @colesprouse's number?" Piggy tweeted.