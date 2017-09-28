The Queen of Daytime wants to earn the favor of another royal: Queen Bey.
In Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Ellen DeGeneres admitted that her latest obsession is Instagram. It may seem a little late for someone to join the social platform that's been around since 2010, and Ellen copped to as much on-air. She also chronicled her exploration of Instagram, which started with friends, before she moved on to the Kardashians and falling into what she described as "the harder stuff"—i.e. "food, cats, Beyoncé." It didn't take long for Ellen to notice that Beyoncé has 106 million followers on Instagram, but doesn't follow a single person back.
Ellen said her new goal in life is to get Beyoncé's follow. And she did it the only way she knows how...with a dance.
After joking that she would ask Beyoncé in person if their Illuminati meeting wasn't next month, Ellen employed the help of her long-time sidekick, Stephen "tWitch" Boss. In order to get Beyoncé's attention, Ellen asked all 40 people in her studio audience to get up on their feet and follow twitch's lead in performing Beyoncé's "Single Ladies" dance.
Ellen filmed the whole thing to send to Beyoncé in the hopes that she could make Instagram history.
Beyoncé has yet to respond to Ellen. But if anyone could get that follow, it'd be her.