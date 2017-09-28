In her poem, titled Goodbye #Hef," Anderson looked back at her friendship with the publisher.

"Mr Hefner / I have so many thoughts, I have no brain n right now to edit / I am me because of you / You taught me everything important about freedom and respect. / Outside of my family / You were the most important person in my life. / You gave me my life... People tell me all the time / That I was your favorite... / I'm in such deep shock. / But you were old, / your back hurt you so much. / Last time I saw you / You were using a walker. / You didn't want me to see. / you couldn't hear. / You had a piece of paper in your pocket you showed me - / with my name Pamela with a heart / around it," the Baywatch actress wrote. "Now, / I'm falling apart. / This feeling is so crazy. / It's raining in Paris now. / I'm by the window. / Everything anyone loves about me is because you understood me. / Accepted me / and encouraged me to be myself. / Love like no one else. / Live recklessly / With unfiltered abandon. / You said the magazine was about a girl like me. That I embody the spirit you fantasized about. ' I was the one. /You said."