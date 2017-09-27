Bridget Marquardt is expressing gratitude for everything Hugh Hefner did for her.
Just hours after E! News confirmed the Playboy founder had died of natural causes, the Girls Next Door star paid tribute to her close friend on social media.
"So sad but forever grateful for all the wonderful memories and amazing experiences," Bridget shared on Instagram. "#RIPHef #Playboy."
She ended her caption with the broken heart emoji.
From 2005 to 2009, Bridget along with Holly Madison and Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett had their relationships with Hugh documented on Girls Next Door. She would later admit to losing contact with her close friend in recent years.
The post comes shortly after Kendra broke her silence on the American icon's passing.
"Hef changed my life," Kendra shared in a statement to E! News. "He made me the person I am today. I couldn't be more thankful for our friendship and our time together. I will miss him so much but he will be in my heart forever."
Several other familiar faces who appeared in Playboy over the years including Carmen Electra and Jenny McCarthy have also spoken out about Hugh's passing.
On Wednesday evening, Playboy confirmed to E! News that its founder had passed away from natural causes at his home, The Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones. He was 91 years old.
"My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom," Cooper Hefner shared when the news was confirmed. "He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history."
Hugh's son added, "He will be greatly missed by many, including his wife Crystal, my sister Christie and my brothers David and Marston, and all of us at Playboy Enterprises."