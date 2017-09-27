Hugh Hefner's life was anything but ordinary.
The publishing legend and man behind Playboy passed away today at the age of 91 from natural causes. According to a press release obtained by E! News, Hefner died at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles' Holmby Hills neighborhood.
The statement read, "Hugh M. Hefner, the American icon who in 1953 introduced the world to Playboy magazine and built the company into one of the most recognizable American global brands in history, peacefully passed away today from natural causes at his home, The Playboy Mansion, surrounded by loved ones."
His son Cooper Hefner also expressed his condolences in a heartfelt statement. He is survived by wife Crystal Hefner, and children Cooper, Christie, David and Marston.
Relive Hefner's timeless legacy with a look back at his life in the spotlight, from humble magazine editor to world-famous icon.
Having scraped together $8,000, Hefner put together the first issue of Playboy at home and it hit newsstands in December 1953.
Hefner is pictured here in 1965 at the Playboy Mansion in Chicago.
Hefner was married to Mildred Williams, the mother of his daughter Christie and son David, for 10 years until 1959. During the next four decades, he romanced a number of girlfriends, including a nine-year relationship with singer and model Barbi Benton.
She is pictured here during a 1969 visit to the Playboy Clubs in London.
By 1971, Playboy was selling 7 million copies a month and three years later he moved permanently to his Playboy Mansion in L.A.
Paramount Network Television
In 1982, Hefner and Carrie Fisher made a cameo appearance on the Laverne & Shirley show.
At the age of 59, Hefner suffered a minor stroke. It didn't impede on his lifestyle and in 1989 he married longtime girlfriend Kimberley Conrad. They had two sons together, Marston and Cooper.
Hefner is pictured here at the 1999 Cannes Film Festival.
Hef and Kimberley didn't officially divorce until 2010, but they had an open relationship for years—most publicly when Hefner starred from 2005 to 2010 on E!'s The Girls Next Door with resident girlfriends Kendra Wilkinson, Bridget Marquardt and Holly Madison.
Hefner married Crystal Harris on Dec. 31, 2012.
Hefner's brother Keith Hefner passed away in April 2016. The longtime Playboy executive was not only a fixture at the Playboy Mansion, but he also had roles in several films like Star 80, Fever Pitch and Evil Town.
Son Cooper addressed told E! News in April of his father's death, "I think because he has stepped back from the day to day operations of the business, people have thought that his health was not very good. The reality is he has a really bad back—that happens when you're 90—and he is enjoying life at the mansion."
As the editor-in-chief of Playboy magazine continued to lead a more private life, fans were delighted to see a family photo appear on his Twitter timeline in November 2016.
