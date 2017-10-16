Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander Are Married

Despite having both a secret engagement and a secret wedding, Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander are officially married!
The notoriously private couple tied the knot in Ibiza on Saturday, a source told E! News. While the bride and groom were tightlipped regarding wedding details, the two stars were spotted entertaining friends and family over the weekend after arriving from Paris last week.
On Friday, the group spent the day at the beach, where they had lunch and went on a boat cruise, E! News learned. They had a professional photographer with them who took group shots of everyone.
Fassbender had drinks with friends and also took time to dig for shells with some young family members. At one point, he dove off the back of the boat into the water and went for a swim, an eyewitness said.
Vikander wore a white dress and was twirling around as she took photos and seemed very happy and at ease. She and Fassbender were never too far apart and they got together to give each other a kiss and cuddle from time to time, the eyewitness said.
Later in the day, everyone boarded a sail boat for a sunset party. Champagne was passed around on trays and everyone was doing toasts.
In photos taken Sunday and published by The Daily Mail, the new husband and wife were snapped wearing bands on their left hands as they dined with groups of guests. According to a source, the elated bride and groom hugged their loved ones and looked "so happy" as they enjoyed a post-wedding lunch.
Over the summer rumors swirled that the duo had quietly got engaged, but neither confirmed the happy news.
The tight-lipped twosome fell in love on the set of The Light Between Oceans in 2014. The film, based on a 2013 psychological thriller novel by M. L. Stedman, starred Fassbender as Tom Sherbourne, a lighthouse keeper who lives on a remote island in Australia with his wife Isabel, played by Vikander.
Since then, the 40-year-old Irish actor and the 29-year-old Swede have maintained a low-key relationship in the public eye and are rarely spotted together or spoken of each other in interviews.
Fassbender did admit on Good Morning America last year that, "We met on that job and have been seeing each other since."
Despite their desire to keep their relationship private, Vikander, who has starred in Ex Machina, The Danish Girl, Jason Bourne, Testament of Youth and more, did share a sweet moment with her fella at the 2016 Golden Globes.
Vikander did give fans some insight into how their romance came to fruition during a sit-down with Vanity Fair in 2016.
The Oscar winner explained that the two were forced to live together for a month in the middle of nowhere while filming The Light Between the Oceans. Vikander said that Fassbender was reluctant at first but that she had no hesitations—and that was something that the Shame star noticed.
"She doesn't take anything for granted," said Fassbender. "With a lot of these actresses coming out, there's this bravery that you don't see so much in male actors...She doesn't mind taking a character she's playing to an ugly place. Her level of commitment made me focus and make sure I was as committed."
Additionally, it's well known that Vikander caught Fassbender's eye at the Toronto Film Festival in 2013, a year before filming their movie.
But it was when they were all but sequestered for their film when their romance bloomed.
"He was very sweet at letting me in...He was like, ‘Can you please give me a note? What do you think I should do?' It was such a sweet thing to kind of let me in," Vikander recalled.
Vikander wouldn't get into their personal relationship but did admit that their chemistry on set was palpable. She confessed, "These things of course sort of spill through to what you're doing."
It certainly did for them! Congrats to the happy couple!
Back in November 2014, a source told E! News exclusively that the lovebirds were "casually dating." Around that time, the actors were spotted catching some waves together at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia.
Alicia and Michael met on the set of The Light Between Oceans, a psychological drama that finally received its September 2016 release date two years after filming wrapped.
Notoriously tight-lipped when it comes to their relationship, the duo proved they were still going strong when they attended the 2015 Infiniti Red Bull Racing Energy Station in Monte Carlo together.
Jet-setters! Fans of the longtime couple couldn't help but gush over Michael and Alicia's relationship taking a seemingly serious turn as they left a New York City hotel together in October 2015.
The Ex Machina star kicked off the 2016 awards season by stepping out for dinner with her leading man ahead of the BAFTAs in London.
PDA isn't usually this Hollywood couple's style, but Vikander couldn't help but steal a smooch as she accepted the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in The Danish Girl.
These two couldn't keep their eyes of each other while spotted out and about in Australia at the onset of summer 2016.
DreamWorks
In The Light Between Oceans the real-life couple play a childless husband and wife team who raise a baby they rescue from a rowboat as their own. Naturally, complications ensue.
While promoting their latest film, the stars stepped out at the Venice Film Festival in September 2016 looking every inch joyously in love.
Alicia and Michael were all smiles as they walked the 2016 Venice Film Festival red carpet together with their arms around each other.
